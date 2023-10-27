Family Meetings Scheduled to Gain Input on Bus Transportation Pilot

October 24, 2023 – Williamson County Schools is working to improve the bus transportation service it provides, and the district is seeking input from families in three transportation zones before beginning a bus service pilot in one or more of the areas.

The pilot may include reducing bus stops, increasing distances between stops inside subdivisions, and creating neighborhood hub stops. Portions of the Hunters Bend Elementary, Grassland Middle and Franklin High zones are being considered for the pilot along with portions of the Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and Nolensville High zones. Portions of the Allendale Elementary, Spring Station Middle and Summit High zones are also being considered. Not every bus route within the school zone will be affected.

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden says that even though the district is not required to provide bus transportation to students other than to those with special needs, the district has always worked to provide the service to all.

“Like other school districts across the country, we are experiencing a shortage of bus drivers, and we don’t anticipate filling the 50-plus driver vacancies we have,” said Golden. “The School Board has asked us to pilot a plan to reduce some services in an effort to improve the timing of routes and the speed of when students get to school in the morning and home in the afternoon. We hope the families affected will participate in the community meetings so we can get their input as we decide which area to pilot.”

The community meetings will take place between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will be held at the following locations:

Wednesday, November 1, at Allendale Elementary – Schools affected include portions of Allendale Elementary, Spring Station Middle and Summit High.

Thursday, November 2, at Hunters Bend Elementary – Schools affected include portions of Hunters Bend Elementary, Grassland Middle and Franklin High.

Wednesday, November 8, at Mill Creek Elementary – Schools affected include portions of Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and Nolensville High.

The pilot is expected to begin during the second semester.

Source: WCS InFocus

