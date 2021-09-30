Family Halloween Events Return to Gaylord Opryland

Now through October 31, 2021, Gaylord Opryland, the resort showcases seasonal activities, a delicious line- up of culinary and beverage offerings, soothing spa treatments, and an itinerary full of themed Goblins & Giggles programming inclusive of live entertainment, family- friendly events, seasonal activities and more.

Keeping kids of all ages entertained, this fall’s Goblins & Giggles itinerary of activities and events feature a wide array of family-friendly activations including:

Everyone’s favorite square pumpkin, Spookley, takes center stage in the Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin — inviting super sleuths to solve puzzles that reveal his eight secret hiding spots around the resort while solving all the puzzles to find Spookley.

— inviting super sleuths to solve puzzles that reveal his eight secret hiding spots around the resort while solving all the puzzles to find Spookley. It’s all treats and no tricks along the Trick or Treat Expedition . Youngsters will enjoy spooky decorations as they venture through the resort’s gardens for sweet treats to add to their confection collection.

. Youngsters will enjoy spooky decorations as they venture through the resort’s gardens for sweet treats to add to their confection collection. Put on your pajamas and join Morgana, the Witch, and Grimm, the Goblin for a Bedtime Story that will teach guests how Spookley the Square Pumpkin proved that being different can save the day.

that will teach guests how Spookley the Square Pumpkin proved that being different can save the day. The imaginative Jack-o’-lantern Walk experience transports visitors of all ages to a world of Halloween fun. Stroll through the Delta Atrium and enjoy dozens of creatively decorated and carved pumpkins.

experience transports visitors of all ages to a world of Halloween fun. Stroll through the Delta Atrium and enjoy dozens of creatively decorated and carved pumpkins. Inside The Haunted Hidden Treasure Escape Room , a treasure chest belonging to the villainous pirate Barnabus Blackbeard has been discovered in the haunted hollows of the resort, but he cursed the loot so only the smartest and luckiest of land lovers can crack the code. Beware of the trickery and focus on solving the puzzles before the time is up; or, be left with a chest full of spiders rather than riches.

, a treasure chest belonging to the villainous pirate Barnabus Blackbeard has been discovered in the haunted hollows of the resort, but he cursed the loot so only the smartest and luckiest of land lovers can crack the code. Beware of the trickery and focus on solving the puzzles before the time is up; or, be left with a chest full of spiders rather than riches. Ride at your own risk or reward as you never know what trick or treat will be around the bend as you travel down a scenic river winding through Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 4.5-acre Delta Atrium on the Ghouls Night Out Riverboat Ride . Filled to the brim with fun for all, visitors participate in a candy corn challenge while keeping a keen eye out for what may be lurking in the shadows.

. Filled to the brim with fun for all, visitors participate in a candy corn challenge while keeping a keen eye out for what may be lurking in the shadows. Have a ghoulishly good time at the Monster Mash Bash every Friday and Saturday evening where visitors can jack-o’-lantern jive or learn how to skeleton shuffle.

every Friday and Saturday evening where visitors can jack-o’-lantern jive or learn how to skeleton shuffle. Creepy cocktails and mysterious mocktails are treats at the Wicked Brews Spookeasy, a 21+ haunted hideaway that conjures up the spirit of a prohibition-era pub. Living, ghostly artwork procured by past owners provides the perfect atmosphere for the seasonal selection of exclusive craft beverages.

Guests can also enjoy other themed activities including spooky animal encounters, a Frightfully Fun Zone full of games and activities, fall fountain shows, a Boo-tanical Garden Tour, scary selfie spots and live music throughout the resort.

In celebration of the season, the resort is offering a special Goblins & Giggles package starting at $339 for a family of four. The package includes a one-night stay, two Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin booklets and two cookie decorating kits. Guests can also book the Goblins & Giggles SoundWaves package starting at $499 for a family of four which also includes access to the resort’s upscale water attraction. Package prices are subject to tax, resort fee and parking.

Adults searching for fall relaxation and rejuvenation can unwind in Relâche Spa with a pumpkin spice massage, facial and pedicure treatment. Pumpkin, known to promote the production of collagen, is an excellent source of Vitamin C.

For more information about Gaylord Opryland Resort or to book overnight stays, room packages or event tickets, visit www. GaylordOpryland.com.