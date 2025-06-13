Family Fun Awaits at the 14th Annual July 3rd Celebration in Fairview

Don’t miss the 14th Annual July 3rd Celebration in Fairview at City Hall (7100 City Center Way, Fairview, TN 37062).

This year’s performers are Rubiks Groove, Kolby Oakley, and Brian Rhea.

Rubiks Groove is the headliner, and they will bring the best of pop, rock, and hip hop from the 80’s & 90’s.

Kolby Oakley is a great local, upcoming country/rock artist that will surely get you on your feet.

Brian Rhea is a local singer/songwriter who will get you singing some familiar songs.

A large fireworks show will begin at 9:30 pm. There will be multiple food trucks on site and fun activities for the kids, too. Arrive early for free giveaways, including the free event t-shirt.

Gates open at 3:30 pm. ***No tickets required – FREE to the public***

More information HERE.

