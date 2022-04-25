Family Fun at Ravenwood High Choir Performance on April 26

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Family Fun at Ravenwood High Choir Performance on April 26

Looking for a fun way to spend a Tuesday night? Ravenwood High’s choirs have just the opportunity.

On Tuesday, April 26, the RHS choirs will perform their final show of the school year: A Night at the Movies. Featuring solo, small group and ensemble acts, this show features popular music from famous movies and performances.

The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public. Popcorn and other concessions will be available.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

RSS More School Stories

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here