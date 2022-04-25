Family Fun at Ravenwood High Choir Performance on April 26

Looking for a fun way to spend a Tuesday night? Ravenwood High’s choirs have just the opportunity.
On Tuesday, April 26, the RHS choirs will perform their final show of the school year: A Night at the Movies. Featuring solo, small group and ensemble acts, this show features popular music from famous movies and performances.
The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public. Popcorn and other concessions will be available.
Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.
