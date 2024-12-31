Family-Friendly Events and Activities to Celebrate the New Year

Here are a few ways to celebrate with the family this New Year’s Eve and we found a way to get active on New Year’s Day.

Noon at Curio Brewing

216 Noah Drive, Franklin

Welcome the new year at Curio’s Annual Noon Years celebration. Ring in the new year from 10am – 2pm with live music, good food, a bounce house for the kiddos, lots of great brews and a special balloon drop at 12pm.

Puttshack

138 12th Avenue N, Nashville

Take the family for an indoor activity at Puttshack. The all ages venue will offer a special for New Year’s Day with a code 18FOR9, you can play 18 holes of mini golf for the price of 9. They are also offering 50 percent off a second game if booked Monday- Thursday. Find more information here.

Brentwood Skate Center

402 Wilson Pike, Brentwood

Brentwood Skate will open at noon with a balloon drop at 4:45 pm. There is a $15 flat fee for admission which includes skate rental. Get there early, it will fill up fast.

Franklin Lanes

1200 Lakeview Drive, Franklin

There are several options to celebrate the new year while bowling at Franklin Lanes. Make a reservation online here.

2:00pm – 4:00pm “SKIP THE WAIT”

4:30pm – 6:30pm “FAMILY / TEEN CELEBRATION”

7:00pm – 10:00pm “EARLY BIRD PARTY”

10:30pm – 1:00am “ROLL IN THE NEW YEAR”

Free Hikes at Tennessee State Parks

Tennessee State Parks will hold First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day, with most of the 59 state parks hosting the events as part of the parks’ year-long Signature Hikes series.

The free guided hikes, led by park rangers, are available for all ages and abilities. The First Day Hikes vary from easy walks to strenuous excursions, and they can be a great way to meet New Year’s resolutions to be more active. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

Details about the First Day Hikes, listed by park, can be found at the Tennessee State Parks website.

Sam Davis House

1399 Sam Davis Road, Smyrna

It’s toddler Tuesday at Sam Davis Historic Home. They will celebrate with games, music, and crafts.