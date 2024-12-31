Family-Friendly Events and Activities to Celebrate the New Year

Here are a few ways to celebrate with the family this New Year’s Eve and we found a way to get active on New Year’s Day.
Noon at Curio Brewing
216 Noah Drive, Franklin
Welcome the new year at Curio’s Annual Noon Years celebration. Ring in the new year from 10am – 2pm with live music, good food, a bounce house for the kiddos, lots of great brews and a special balloon drop at 12pm.
Puttshack
138 12th Avenue N, Nashville
Take the family for an indoor activity at Puttshack. The all ages venue will offer a special for New Year’s Day with a code 18FOR9, you can play 18 holes of mini golf for the price of 9. They are also offering 50 percent off a second game if booked Monday- Thursday. Find more information here.
Brentwood Skate Center
402 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
Brentwood Skate will open at noon with a balloon drop at 4:45 pm. There is a $15 flat fee for admission which includes skate rental. Get there early, it will fill up fast.
Franklin Lanes
1200 Lakeview Drive, Franklin
There are several options to celebrate the new year while bowling at Franklin Lanes. Make a reservation online here.
2:00pm – 4:00pm “SKIP THE WAIT”
4:30pm – 6:30pm “FAMILY / TEEN CELEBRATION”
7:00pm – 10:00pm “EARLY BIRD PARTY”
10:30pm – 1:00am “ROLL IN THE NEW YEAR”
Free Hikes at Tennessee State Parks
Tennessee State Parks will hold First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day, with most of the 59 state parks hosting the events as part of the parks’ year-long Signature Hikes series.
The free guided hikes, led by park rangers, are available for all ages and abilities. The First Day Hikes vary from easy walks to strenuous excursions, and they can be a great way to meet New Year’s resolutions to be more active. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.
Details about the First Day Hikes, listed by park, can be found at the Tennessee State Parks website.
Sam Davis House
1399 Sam Davis Road, Smyrna
It’s toddler Tuesday at Sam Davis Historic Home. They will celebrate with games, music, and crafts.
Marshmallow Hikes at Owl's Hill
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road S, Brentwood
Are you looking for something to do with the family during the holidays or an excuse to get out of the house by yourself. You can take a nice hike in the winter woods followed by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. There are multiple times available.
Find more information here.
Discovery Center at Murfree Springs
502 SE Broad Street, Murfreesboro
On December 31st, from 10 AM to 2 PM, bring the whole family for a fun-filled celebration. Watch the balloon drop at 12:00 PM, enjoy a thrilling liquid nitrogen presentation at 11:30, and get creative with Nordic Gnome crafts in the studio. It’s all included with general admission and FREE for members.
Noon Year’s Day at East Nashville Beer Works
1688 Callis Rd, Lebanon from 11am – 4pm
320 E Trinity Ln, Nashville from 10am – 2pm
Ring in 2025 nice and early! This is a family-friendly party where you and your family can enjoy brunch on New Year’s Day. The event also features family-friendly music featuring Bill Crosby and the Bahama Llama Orchestra.
Visit our HomeTown Holidays
Thunder Alley Family Entertainment Center
533 Highway 46 S, Dickson
Thunder Alley Family Entertainment Center is hosting a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31st from 6pm – 7pm in their playroom.
The party includes unlimited play, dance party, noise makers, activities and a 7pm countdown with balloon drop to ring in the New Year.
The cost is $6 per child! Participating children must be 50 inches or shorter. Adults are free and must be present to supervise children at all times.
