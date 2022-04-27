Family & Fellow Officers to welcome Franklin Officer Sean Finn Home Today

Officer Sean Finn was hospitalized with severe COVID Pneumonia on January 1. His condition worsened, and six days later he was placed on a ventilator. After showing no promising signs of improvement, Officer Finn was flown to a south Florida hospital where he was placed on ECMO, a full lung bypass. All of this while in the midst of full kidney failure.

This nine-year Franklin Police Veteran, husband, and father to two little girls flies home today. Still too compromised to return home from south Florida by vehicle or a commercial flight, through the coordination and generosity of John Sanzo & Ali Hemyari of Secure Air and Nashville K-9, and Franklin Alderman Gabrielle Hanson, Finn will be returning to Nashville, today, on a private plane.

Family and fellow officers will be standing by as Finn arrives and boards a private ambulance, which officers will escort to Finn’s home. Officer Finn looks forward to continuing his recovery at home with his family.

Officer Finn’s arrival is scheduled for around 1:20. You can watch live on Franklin’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Those wishing to make a donation that will help the Finn family with their insurmountable, and growing, medical bills can visit this GoFundMe page that has been set up to help.

If you would prefer not to donate online, checks made payable to LEAP (Franklin’s Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership) can be mailed to

LEAP

P.O. Box 680096

Franklin, TN 37068

Just write Finn family in the memo line.