Family Feature Filmed in Williamson County

“Camp Hideout” just wrapped filming in Williamson County.

The family feature, directed by Sean Olsen, was filmed at Deer Run Retreat, utilizing the sprawling Thompson’s Station retreat setting for Camp Hideout.

The storyline features Ethan Drew who stars as Noah, a 14-year-old orphan who steals from the wrong guys, the Talari brothers, and then hides at a church camp. When the bad guys finally find him, his new friends vow to show him unconditional love and friendship, resulting in “Home Alone ” style antics

Christian fan-owned movie studio Higher Studios produced the film. They create family-friendly entertainment and are currently accepting investors. To learn about investment opportunities, visit wefunder.com/ calledhigherstudios and click on the “invest now” button.

