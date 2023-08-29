Family Favorite Recommendations in Nashville from Warren Bradley Partners

Most people think of Nashville and picture popular tourist attractions. But for those of us who call it home, Nashville is a bustling city with incredible culture, a beautiful skyline, and some truly delightful places to dine out.

Whether you’re considering moving to Nashville or looking for new spots to enjoy in town, we have some recommendations of excellent family favorites for you in the downtown and greater Nashville area from Warren Bradley Partners.

Nashville Symphony

Housed in a truly stunning building in downtown Nashville, the Nashville Symphony is a perfect way to spend an evening. With more than 150 performances a year and an exciting range of concerts, the symphony is a true joy for us to visit.

Robert’s Western World

The Honkytonk is a Music City tradition, and our family’s favorite venue is Robert’s Western World! Located in the heart of lower Broadway, Robert’s is virtually a Nashville icon with live bands playing traditional country music seven days a week. We love all the interesting people we meet here!

Morton’s Steakhouse

Another family favorite, Morton’s Steakhouse, is a convenient and delicious place to grab a bite before a performance in Nashville. It’s within walking distance of downtown’s large venues like TPAC, Ryman Auditorium, and Bridgestone Arena. We especially love eating in the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse overlooking the street; it’s a great spot for people-watching.

Hall’s Chophouse

Another of our Nashville family favorites is Hall’s Chophouse. Featuring some of the best steaks you’ll find in town, we enjoy visiting this restaurant for a classic fine dining experience. Hall’s is located just a few blocks west of the shopping and fun in the Gulch and the nightlife of Demonbreun Street.

Vanderbilt University

The Vanderbilt University campus is truly beautiful. We love seeing the blend of historical buildings with upgraded campus features. The recently constructed Rothschild College student housing is really worth a drive-by visit; its gothic-inspired architecture is an amazing addition to the university.

Family Traditions in Nashville

We have several family favorites in Nashville that have become traditions for us. We love ALL events at Cheekwood, and Christmas is a must for our family! We typically stop at Sam’s Place first for a casual dinner and then off to Cheekwood to enjoy the evening.

You’ll find us decked out in green on St. Patrick’s Day each year at Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse, another Nashville dining institution. With an impressive 89 years in business, Jimmy Kelly’s is an incredible spot for a meal.

Warren Bradley Partners

If you’re looking for a real estate team that truly knows Nashville, look no further than Warren Bradley Partners. With decades of experience selling luxury real estate in Nashville and surrounding areas, Warren Bradley Partners will guide you to the perfect neighborhood and listing for your next home. Get started with us today by exploring our listings or giving us a call at 615-300-8663.