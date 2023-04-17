Family Dining with Brentwood Place

As summer break approaches, it’s time to start planning what you will do when family and friends come into town. Cooking for everyone can be a challenge, and you know you want to enjoy your time with them instead of worrying about what you’re having for each meal of the day.

Brentwood Place has plenty of options for every meal to enjoy with your family, whether you want it sitting down or getting it to go in the comfort of your home.

Breakfast

For breakfast, stop by Bruegger’s Bagels and grab a dozen bagels and cream cheese for everyone. Smoothie King also has delicious smoothies that you can order to pair with your bagels. Everyone can pick out their favorite flavor, and you can send someone over to pick everything up.

By the time everyone is awake and ready for breakfast, delicious bagels and smoothies will be waiting, and you don’t have to lift a finger. What a great way to start the morning!

Lunch

Stop by Chick-fil-A, Subway, Five Guys, or McAlister’s Deli for a quick lunch in the middle of your busy day. They’re great options to pick up and take home with you or stop and sit down while running errands or showing your family around the city.

You can grab something like a tasty sandwich with a side at any of these places. It’s the perfect energy boost in the middle of the day to help you continue entertaining your guests with new adventures and activities!

Dinner

If you want to get out of the house for a bit and take the whole family out for dinner, there are plenty of options at Brentwood Place.

Brick’s Cafe has a wide variety of options for the whole family to enjoy. Even the pickiest eaters will find something they will love. Peter’s Sushi, The Chill Spot, and The Chile Burrito are perfect choices if you and your family are in the mood for a specific cuisine with plenty of delicious options.

After dinner, stop by Crumbl Cookies for a great and delicious dessert. Make sure to check out their website to see what their flavors of the week are!

Brentwood Place

Brentwood Place has delicious options that the whole family will enjoy. Whether you want a quick bite or a sit-down meal, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from. Check out the selection at Brentwood Place today!

