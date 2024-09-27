Fallen Tree Causes Fire at Williamson County Home

At 4:24PM, Williamson County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the Green Valley neighborhood. Upon arrival, Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies found smoke coming from the back of the home. Units arrived on scene and deployed a hand line to the back bedroom where the fire was located.

The mattress had caught fire and was quickly spreading to the ceiling.

The fire was extinguished quickly and did not spread to other areas of the home.

Upon investigation, crews found a large tree limb that had fallen across the power line that services the home. When the branch fell on the line, a power surge caused a power strip in a bedroom to fail and catch fire. No injuries were sustained at the scene.

