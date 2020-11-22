Fall Skin Care Guide for Men

As the temperatures drop, your skin responds, and not always in the way you want. Cooler temperatures can lead to chapped skin, cracking fingers, hands or heels, and unpleasant chafing. Fortunately, there are a few simple things you can do to maintain your face and body skin, giving it the TLC it needs during colder seasons.

Come visit us at Refine Men’s Salon for a scalp and face treatment! Our scalp treatments are customized to deliver maximum protection to your existing hair while creating a therapeutic and relaxing experience.

Our Scalp Treatment includes 20 minutes of personalized service and application of therapeutic ingredients. You will also receive a follow-up prescription to ensure optimal results. An invigorating treatment using therapeutic tea tree ingredients provides antiseptic and antioxidant properties to stimulate healthy hair growth and improve the health of your scalp.

Here’s what you can do for your skin and scalp at home…

Wash Once

Particularly on your face, which has more sensitive skin, only wash with a quality cleanser once a day. Overwashing during cooler seasons can actually lead to dry skin. Your body’s natural oils help protect your skin. Wash the day away at night. Splash the face with water only in the morning, if needed.

Moisturize Twice

Applying a moisturizing lotion or cream specially formulated to men’s unique skin twice a day will help lock in and retain well-nourished skin. Moisturize after a shower in the morning and again before bedtime at night. Skin healing and regeneration happens at night while you sleep. Yep, it rests just like your mind and body! Use lotion on your whole body to prevent dry, chapped skin. Focus on areas that are prone to exposure, frequent washing or damage, like heels, face and hands.

Lip Balm is Awesome

Yes, there are manly lip balms that don’t resemble anything like the cherry-flavored glitter tubes in your middle school daughter’s purse. You aren’t limited to sweet-smelling or tasting scents! Choosing a great lip care product that you will use is an excellent way to keep your lips from cracking and bleeding. And as tempting as it may be, don’t lick your lips. It actually dehydrates and damages your lips and the skin surrounding your mouth. Grab a lip balm to heal and protect against the elements.

Hydrate Your Skin from the Inside Out

One of the most important things you can do for your skin from head to toe is to drink water. As the weather turns colder, your body actually diverts resources to stay warm. As your heart tries to distribute enough blood to the extremities to keep your internal temperature up, your skin is neglected. In order to continue to provide enough moisture for your skin, increase your water intake in the cooler months.

Exfoliate

For everything you’re doing (cleaning and moisturizing) to keep your skin safe and healthy, if you’re only working on the dead skin cells sitting on top, you may be taking futile actions. In order to ensure the moisture is actually being absorbed, exfoliate regularly to help the dead, flaky skin cells slough off, revealing smoother skin. Exfoliation also helps prevent ingrown hairs.

And don't neglect a relaxing skin treatment this fall.

