Fall Into Flavor with Gigi’s Cupcakes

As the summer season draws to a close, Gigi’s Cupcakes is thrilled to announce the arrival of their highly anticipated fall menu. The new menu is set to tantalize taste buds from September 1st-November 30, 2023. Indulge in the magic of fall with an assortment of delightful cupcake flavors, expertly crafted to satisfy every craving. Gigi’s Cupcakes has curated a selection of fifteen scrumptious flavors, combining beloved fan favorites with revamped creations tailored to current trends. Make sure to check out your local Gigi’s Cupcakes this fall!

The fall menu boasts an exciting lineup, featuring fifteen cupcakes that includes classics and new flavors such as Pumpkin Cold Brew, Gooey Salted Praline, Apple Cream Crumb, Wedding Cake, Scarlett’s Red Velvet, Cookies N’ Cream, GF Wedding Cake, GF Triple Chocolate Torte, Midnight Magic, GF Pumpkin Cold Brew, Birthday Surprise, Strawberry Shortcake, Lemon Dream, Snicka, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Gigi’s Cupcakes added additional GF/VF varieties to provide everyone with options this season.

Step into the enchanting world of Gigi’s Cupcakes as they unveil their much-awaited holiday-themed boxes. This delightful tradition sets the stage for the spooktacular Halloween and heartwarming Thanksgiving celebrations. Every year, the anticipation grows, and this time is no exception! Gigi’s Cupcakes will also have a Fall Box that contains four of the best-selling cupcakes.

Fall Box

The Fall Box will contain four of the best-selling cupcakes. Each twelve mini is filled and decorated like full-size cupcakes, except all will be pedestal swirls with frosting. There will be three flavors in the box, including Wedding Cake, Midnight Magic, Scarlett’s Red Velvet, and Strawberry Shortcake.

Boo Box

Gobble Box

Enjoy the warmth of gratitude with the Gobble Box, specially curated to complement the holiday seasons, available from November 14-23, 2023. Each box contains 12 mini cupcakes made of Devil and White cake with chocolate, orange, and yellow buttercream.

About Gigi’s Cupcakes

Founded in 2008, Gigi’s Cupcakes has become the leading national cupcake brand with over 40 bakeries across the US. Gigi’s business is driven by our community of franchisees who are dedicated to serving their communities with one delicious experience at a time and our corporate value of donating a significant portion of our profits to local charitable groups across the nation. To learn more about Gigi’s Cupcakes, please visit gigiscupcakesusa.com .