Fall 2025 Design Trends: Bring Color and Comfort Home

Fall is the season for richer color, inviting textures, and rooms made for gathering—style cues that align perfectly with DT McCall & Sons‘ comfort-first selection and service. As the leaves change and we spend more time indoors, your home becomes your sanctuary. This year’s design trends embrace exactly what fall living is all about: warmth, depth, and spaces that welcome you in.

At DT McCall & Sons, we’ve been helping Middle Tennessee families create comfortable, stylish homes for over 100 years. This fall, we’re seeing exciting trends that make it easier than ever to transform your space into something that feels both current and timeless—without breaking the budget.

What’s Trending for Fall 2025: The Design World Speaks

The design world is unanimous: 2025 is all about embracing color, texture, and comfort in ways that feel both sophisticated and approachable. Here’s what the experts are saying:

Richer, Moodier Palettes Take Center Stage

Designers are leaning into deep browns, burgundy, plum, and other high-saturation tones, often paired with natural woods. Warm reds including oxblood, chocolate browns, dark greens, and terracotta are leading 2025’s color palette for cozy, sophisticated rooms.

Bold color moves are gaining traction with deep reds paired with terracotta, ochre, and clay pink, plus Yves Klein-style blues as striking accents. The message is clear: this isn’t the time for playing it safe with beige.

Texture Takes the Spotlight

Texture is taking center stage with limewash and plaster effects, upholstered walls, luxe velvets and leathers, plus “material-drenched” finishes that add depth and warmth. Your furniture choices can be part of this trend—think rich leather recliners, velvet accent chairs, and fabrics that beg to be touched.

Curves and Softened Silhouettes

Arched forms and curvilinear furniture, including kidney sofas, rounded chaises, and arched bookcases, continue to rise. This trend brings a gentler, more organic feel to rooms that have been dominated by straight lines and sharp angles.

Nostalgia Meets Modern Comfort

There’s a continued comeback of dark woods, heritage patterns, and “new nostalgia” details that ground spaces. This isn’t about recreating your grandmother’s living room—it’s about bringing the warmth and craftsmanship of traditional pieces into today’s comfortable lifestyle.

Translate the Trends at Home: Make It Comfortable

Understanding trends is one thing, but making them work in your real life is another. Here’s how to bring fall 2025’s biggest trends home without overwhelming your space or your budget:

Color-Rich Seating That Actually Works

Start with a solid foundation—a neutral sectional that can adapt as trends change. Then add personality with a recliner or accent chair in chocolate, oxblood, or deep green, finishing with layered pillows and throws for depth.

This approach gives you the color impact designers are talking about while keeping comfort front and center. A rich burgundy La-Z-Boy recliner, for example, becomes both your trend moment and your favorite spot to unwind after a long day.

Curved Comfort for Modern Living

Introduce rounded arms and curved silhouettes through sofas, chaises, or side tables to soften living rooms and complement fall palettes. Look for pieces with gentle curves rather than sharp corners—they create flow and make spaces feel more welcoming.

The beauty of curved furniture is that it works with both traditional and contemporary décor. A sectional with rounded corners or a kidney-shaped coffee table brings that designer look while maintaining the comfort your family needs.

Warm-Wood Dining for Gathering Season

Fall and winter mean more time around the dining table, making this the perfect season to embrace darker woods and classic forms, mixing upholstered chairs with fall-toned linens for nostalgic warmth.

A rich walnut dining table paired with upholstered chairs in deep green or chocolate creates an inviting space for both everyday meals and holiday entertaining. The key is choosing pieces built to last—the kind of quality furniture that becomes more beautiful with age.

Statement Walls: Easy Upgrades with Big Impact

You don’t need a full renovation to embrace fall’s moodier palette. Try moody paint or plaster and limewash effects for instant coziness without a full remodel.

Consider painting one accent wall in deep burgundy or forest green, then let your furniture complement rather than compete. A neutral sectional suddenly looks more sophisticated against a rich backdrop, while wood tones appear warmer and more inviting.

Room-by-Room Fall 2025 Inspiration

Living Room: Where Comfort Meets Style

Create impact with a color-forward recliner plus plush textiles, and add a curved cocktail table to echo the shapes trend. This combination gives you multiple trend elements while maintaining the functionality you need for daily life.

Think of your living room as layers: start with comfortable seating, add color through one statement piece, incorporate curves with your coffee table or side tables, and finish with textiles that bring in texture and warmth.

Bedroom: Your Personal Sanctuary

Embrace saturated, restful hues like burgundy and deep green with tactile bedding and upholstered headboards for texture. Your bedroom should feel like a retreat, and this year’s trends support exactly that feeling.

An upholstered headboard in rich velvet or linen not only adds the texture designers are loving—it also makes your bedroom feel more luxurious every single night. Pair it with quality bedding in complementary tones for a look that’s both trendy and timeless.

Dining Room: Ready for Gathering

Choose a warm wood table with mixed seating, leaning into burgundy and terracotta accents for seasonal depth. This approach creates visual interest while ensuring everyone has a comfortable place at your table.

Mix a wooden bench with upholstered chairs, or combine different chair styles in coordinating fabrics. The result feels collected over time rather than bought all at once—a more sophisticated and personal approach to dining room style.

Quick Palette Guide for Fall 2025

Not sure where to start with color? Here are designer-approved combinations that work beautifully with quality furniture:

Chocolate + Caramel + Cream (grounded, cozy neutrals) Perfect for families who want warmth without drama. This palette works beautifully with leather furniture and natural wood tones.

Dark Green + Wood Tones (heritage, library-chic) This combination feels both traditional and fresh. Dark green upholstery paired with walnut or cherry wood creates an instantly welcoming atmosphere.

Terracotta + Warm Neutrals (earthy, elevated) Bring the outdoors in with this warm, grounding palette. Terracotta accent chairs with cream or beige sectionals feel both current and comfortable.

The DT McCall & Sons Difference: Trends That Work in Real Life

Design trends are exciting, but they need to work with your lifestyle, your budget, and your family’s needs. Here’s why more Middle Tennessee families trust us to help them navigate what’s new while keeping comfort and value front and center:

Everyday Fair Pricing on Style-Forward Furniture

We believe great design shouldn’t require waiting for a sale or stretching your budget beyond comfort. Our everyday low prices mean you can bring home that rich burgundy recliner or curved sectional when you’re ready, not when the calendar says you should buy.

Free Delivery and Easy Financing

When you find the perfect piece to anchor your fall refresh, we make sure it gets home safely and on time. Our free delivery within 100 miles of Carthage means you can focus on how your new furniture will look and feel, not how you’ll get it home.

Our financing options help you create the space you want now while managing payments in a way that works for your family. Sometimes the right piece at the right time is worth more than waiting—we make that possible.

Family-Owned Expertise You Can Trust

Trends come and go, but comfort and quality never go out of style. Our team helps you pick colors, textures, and silhouettes with confidence, drawing on over 100 years of helping families create homes they love.

We understand the difference between a trend worth investing in and a fad that will look dated in two years. More importantly, we help you choose pieces that reflect the latest thinking in design while working with your actual lifestyle.

Your Fall Refresh Starts Here

Fall 2025’s design trends are about embracing color, texture, and comfort in ways that make your home more welcoming than ever. Whether you’re ready to make a bold statement with a rich burgundy sectional or prefer to start small with a curved coffee table, the key is choosing pieces that bring you joy every day—not just when guests come over.

At DT McCall & Sons, we’re here to help you navigate these exciting trends while staying true to what matters most: creating a home where your family feels comfortable, relaxed, and proud to welcome others.

Ready to bring fall’s color and comfort home? Make It McCalls—visit your nearest showroom in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, or Franklin to see these looks in person, sit-test the comfort, and schedule free delivery. Because the best trends are the ones you can actually live with.

DT McCall & Sons—your trusted source for home furniture and appliances in Middle Tennessee. Making homes comfortable for over 100 years.

