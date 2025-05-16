Fairy Habitats and Hobbit House Winners at Tennessee RenFest

During the second weekend of the Tennessee Annual Renaissance Festival (RenFest), which takes place in Arrington, Tennessee every weekend in May and Memorial Day, the focus was on entertaining acts and the popular annual Fairy Habitat and Hobbit House Competition.

Always taking place during the weekend with a Fantasy and Folklore theme, when the festival honors hobbits, fairies, dragons and giants, the Habitat and Hobbit House Competition offers awards on both Saturday and on Sunday for the most original abode made entirely of natural elements, including moss, tree bark, twigs, flowers, rocks, pinecones and seeds.

This year there were winners in three categories. On May 10 and in two categories on May 11. On May 10, the winners of both the Fairies’ Pick and The Queen’s Pick were McKenzie Acme for youth ages four through 14, and Sue Ruark for ages 15 through adults. There was also a Director’s Pick on this day. Dallas Hudgins won this honor for youth and Alyson Weber won for teens and adults. Ansley won both the Fairies’ Pick and the Queen’s Pick for those 14 and under on Sunday, while Amy Phelps won the 15 and older Fairies’ Pick and Liz Libert won the Queen’s Pick.

.

With better weather over the second weekend, entertainers were able to give full performances, including Adamo Ignis. “Adamo Ignis” is Latin for “to fall in love with flame,” according to her website. Ignis is one of the few solo female fire and danger performers in the country. She combines dance, fire and derring-do, including breathing fire and letting it crawl up her arm.

“The show aims to reconnect with the part of all of us that is drawn to fire,” explains her website. “After all, it was around a fire that we as human beings formed our first communities, shared our first songs and stories, and found safety in one another. More than being about dangerous stunts, Adamo Ignis weaves in a sense of belonging and connection over our shared heritage and leaves people walking away thoroughly warmed.”

She performs across the United States at Renaissance Festivals, other festivals and events. She has been performing professionally since 2010.

Food choices have been expanded this year, and there are more booths available to purchase food spread around the grounds. Not to worry, there are still plenty of turkey legs and Scotch eggs, but this year there is also a booth selling ramen and another selling Mexican food. These new additions are tasty and filling!

Each weekend has a theme. The third weekend’s theme is “Pirate Plunder,” and “Celtic Celebration” is the theme for the last weekend and Memorial Day. And every day, there is a costume procession on the jousting field at 5:30 p.m.

There are rides and games, including Roll Your Destiny, a quest that takes place throughout the Renaissance Festival grounds, taking participants on a search for puzzles and a quest to uncover secrets.

Open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in May, as well as Memorial Day, the Tennessee Renaissance Festival also offers trips to Castle Gywwn, the location of the original festival.

Purchase tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email