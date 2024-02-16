Fairview Tractor Supply Store To Host Pet Treat Tasting Event

Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event in Fairview. Planned for Feb. 24, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Chris Serra, manager of the Fairview Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Feb. 24, 2024 to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy pet photos.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 2320 Fairview Blvd.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.