Fairview Tractor Supply Company Store to Host Pet Adoption Event

The Fairview Tractor Supply Company store is inviting customers to attend a Pet Adoption Event on from Oct. 29 10:00am until 2:00pm.

“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing pets in welcoming homes,” said Zeek Rainey, manager of the Fairview Tractor Supply store. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Fairview store is to connect adoptable pets with their new family.”

The pet adoption event is open to the public and friendly leashed pets. It will take place at Tractor Supply at 2320 Fairview Boulevard.

During the event, community partner Hickman County Humane Society will be on hand from 10am – 2pm with dogs and cats looking for homes.

For more information, please contact the Fairview Tractor Supply at 615-799-1935.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help put deserving animals in loving homes while supporting local community partners and businesses.