Fairview To Host Community Easter Egg Hunt

A family-friendly Easter celebration is set to bring the community together in Fairview with a morning of festive activities.

The City of Fairview will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m., weather permitting, at City Hall. Children and families are invited to մասնակցate in the event, which will include a traditional egg hunt.

The Easter Bunny will also be on site, offering free photo opportunities from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

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City officials say the event is made possible through support from TriStar Fairview ER, Ascension Saint Thomas, and the Williamson Prevention Coalition, helping create a fun and welcoming experience for attendees.

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