Fairview Teacher Arrested on Child Sex Charges

A WCS first grade teacher at Fairview Elementary was arrested on child sex charges, reports News Channel 5.

Jonathan Ullrich, 55, was taken into custody in Maury County with over 20 charges of sexual battery and rape of a child against him.

Williamson County Schools notified parents yesterday, December 13, that Mr. Ullrich was arrested and suspended without pay. District Attorney Cooper says the victims in connection to the charges are not students at Ullrich’s school.

WCS released a statement:

“The charges filed against Mr. Ullrich in Maury County are horrific. The district has no indication that any of the charges out of Maury County are related to his work in WCS. However, families who may have information to share with local law enforcement are encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.”

“If parents are in need of support in talking with their child, counselors are available to guide them through that process, and they should call the school office. If a child needs support at school, parents should reach out to their child’s teacher.”