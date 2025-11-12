Fairview Student Wins National Award

Fairview High’s TV/Film program is a national award winner for the first time in school history.

FVHS Junior Mason Hickman won first-place at the 2025 Student Television Network (STN) Challenge Competition for his one minute horror film called The Legend of Werewolf Springs.

“Mason is on a roll right now,” said TV/Film teacher Rob Gregory. “He finished last year by filming our lip dub as a Level II student, and he picked up right where he left off this year by winning this award. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Mason wrote, directed and edited the award-winning video, and his schoolmate Aiden Brown acted in the video.

Each winner at this year’s competition will receive a plaque. For a complete list of winners, visit the STN website .

Source: WCS

