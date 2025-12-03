Fairview Motel Scores 83 in Latest Health Inspection

Fairview Inn received a score of 83 during a routine inspection on November 26, 2025. The 48-room motel had 10 violations cited, including three critical items. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment: Fairview Inn

Location: 1524 Hwy 96, Fairview, Tennessee

Inspection Date: November 26, 2025

Inspection Score: 83

Violations Found

The inspection identified ice machine damage and dirt buildup, wood and old equipment stacked in breezeways, damaged outside walls and roofs, damaged walkways, absence of anti-slip tubs in rooms, damaged doors and windows with cracks, missing hangers, stained mattresses in checked rooms, damaged furniture, and wall damage in all checked rooms. Inspection covered rooms 112, 133, 121, and 124, plus fire safety and laundry areas.

Critical Violations

Three critical items were marked during the inspection: ice machine cleanliness and maintenance, harborage and attractants for pests, and bathing facility safety features. The ice machine showed signs of damage and dirt buildup, requiring immediate attention to prevent contamination risks.

Recent Inspection Scores:

November 26, 2025: 83 (Routine Inspection)

April 15, 2025: Follow-Up Inspection

October 22, 2024: 82 (Routine Inspection)

March 28, 2024: 100 (Follow-Up Inspection)

March 18, 2024: 78 (Routine Inspection)

October 25, 2023: 88 (Routine Inspection)

April 18, 2023: 85 (Routine Inspection)

December 6, 2022: 88 (Routine Inspection)

