Fairview Middle Student’s Wish Gets Granted

Sometimes wishes do come true. Just ask Fairview Middle School eighth grader Kevin Lee.

Kevin was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s and Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year after a Fairview Middle PE teacher noticed a mass protruding from his neck. After undergoing treatments at Vanderbilt Children’s Oncology, Kevin is now in remission and attending Fairview Middle every day.

To help him celebrate his cancer-free status, the Make-A-Wish Foundation recently surprised Kevin with a brand-new state-of-the-art gaming system.

“Kevin has been through a lot in his life,” said his mother, Rose Skinner. “This is well-deserved and earned.”

Fairview Middle Principal Stacie Batson agrees, saying Kevin will be missed when he moves on to high school next year.

“Kevin is one of the most unique students I have ever had the privilege to work with,” said FMS Principal Stacie Batson. “He has a wicked sense of humor and feels strongly that justice is served in every situation. It was such a joy for us to see him receive this special gift. If anyone deserves a wish to come true, it’s Kevin.”