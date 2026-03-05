Fairview Middle Adds First Girls Flag Football Team

Fairview Middle is home to Williamson County Schools’ first middle school girls flag football team.

New this year, the team formed after a discussion with Fairview High girls flag football coach Chris Hughes. Fairview Middle is serving as a pilot location for the sport. More than 80 students participated in the interest meeting and the tryouts.

“Flag football is the fastest growing sport in the world,” Hughes said. “TSSAA has sanctioned it as an official sport, and I have been coaching the high school team for the last 5 years. This feeder program will help Fairview High, because girls will come in with a base knowledge, and most all these girls are loving this sport. Our young athletes at FMS are super talented, and this is just another way for them to show that.”

Both the junior varsity and varsity teams opened their season with wins against Burns Middle. The teams are coached by WCS employees and Tier 3 volunteers.

“It’s a really exciting time,” Hall said. “This is a huge opportunity for our school!”

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email