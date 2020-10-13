Fairview Mayor Arrested for Shoplifting in Spring Hill

According to WSMV, John Blade who is the Mayor of Fairview was arrested on charges of shoplifting at the Spring Hill Target located in Maury County. The incident happened on September 19, 2020. Spring Hill Police said that Target had a video of John Blade only scanning a few items in his bag at self-checkout.

WSMV went on to say that video surveillance picked up a man using a self-checkout register and not scanning all the items in his shopping cart. The suspect then used his personal Target credit card with the name John Blade to finish his transaction. The items stolen had a value of $281.59

The Spring Hill Target is located in The Crossings shopping center at 1033 Crossings Blvd, Spring Hill, TN 37174

For the full story please visit WSMV