Fairview Man Strikes Deputy, Pulls Gun During Domestic Dispute

June 19, 2025 – A Fairview man is facing several charges after he being accused of assault and pointing a gun at a Williamson County deputy.

On June 18, 2025, at approximately 6:30 PM, deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance near 1701 Fairview Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the involved parties.

During the investigation, a male subject—identified as 50-year-old Robert Sorell of Fairview—attempted to flee the scene and struck a deputy with his vehicle. Sorell then brandished a firearm before barricading himself inside the vehicle.

Deputies established communication and successfully de-escalated the situation without the use of force. Sorell was taken into custody without further incident and evaluated on scene by Emergency Medical Services.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault on a Public Servant, and Contempt of Court. Bond was set at $83,000.50.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. This remains an active investigation.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: WCSO

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email