October 16, 2023 – The driver killed in Sunday night’s single-vehicle crash on Highway 100 near S. Harpeth Road is identified as Horace Taylor, Jr., 61, of Fairview.

Taylor was driving his 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck north on Highway 100 when for reasons undetermined, he veered into the southbound lane and then off of the roadway into a wooded area. He died at the scene. There was no evidence of impairment. Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt.

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department