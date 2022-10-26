Fairview Man Charged With Criminal Homicide After Beating Man to Death and Stuffing Body in Freezer

A Fairview family is in jail after police say they played a role in the death of a man beaten to death and then stuffed into a freezer according to a story by WSMV.

Michael Charles Lee is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law Sean Carr. A witness tipped off police Sunday about a homicide that had occurred.

According to an affidavit, Michael Lee put a ball into a sock and beat Sean Carr to death. Lee told police he put the body in a freezer “in an attempt to protect his family.”

WSMV went on to say that Lee’s wife, Angeline was questioned by police and said Carr had been “disrespecting her,” and later her husband said he thought he had killed Sean Carr.

Angeline Lee and Dennis Lee were charged with accessory to murder.

Full story at WSMV