Fairview to Host “Reverse” Christmas Parade

The Fairview Area Chamber of Commerce is presenting a “Magical Christmas” Reverse Parade on Saturday, December 12 from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm at Bowie Nature Park.

Bowie Nature Park is located at 7211 Bowie Lake Rd.

Come drive through Fairview’s very own little Christmas village and experience some much-needed wonder and joy.

What is a “reverse” parade?

A reverse parade is when the participants and their floats are stationary and the spectators drive by the floats and staged areas in their cars. Think of it as a drive through Christmas Village. All participants will be given a 12×12 space (space size can be adjusted) to either place a float or design a staged area. These spaces will be inside the park along the drive, around the large grass field, ending at the Nature Center.