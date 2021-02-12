Fairview High Wrestling Wins First Team State Championship Title

Fairview High’s wrestling team is making history with its first team state championship title.

The team won the A-AA Duals State Championship after defeating Pigeon Forge High 39-36 on Saturday, February 6. The win comes after years of steadily climbing the ranks and advancing further each state tournament.

“There is a great sense of pride that comes with watching these young men set goals and achieve them,” said FVHS head wrestling coach James Derrick. “We have set these goals to win a state title every year. To finally get that championship title is not just a testament to the guys currently on the team but to the guys who laid the groundwork for this. I feel honored to be in this role with this group at this school. It’s a proud day to be a Yellow Jacket.”

Summit High also placed third in the AAA Duals division after winning against Science Hill High.