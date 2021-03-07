Fairview High Wrestler Brings Home State Championship

FVHS Riley Bennett
Fairview High’s Riley Bennett is ending his senior year with a Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class A-AA wrestling state championship.

The TSSAA wrestling state tournament took place February 24-26 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and included Class A-AA, Class AAA, and Girls divisions. Riley, who competed in the 145-pound weight class, took down Josh Parton from Pigeon Forge High to secure his title. In addition to the first place medal, Riley was also named the division’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

“Riley has been a leader in this group of young men since the first day he walked through the gym doors,” said FVHS wrestling coach James Derrick. “His peers and teammates have grown by being around Riley the last four years. He is a man of character who is always humble and respectful in and out of the arena.”

In addition to Riley’s state title, Fairview High also earned fourth place for the overall team score in the Class A-AA division. Nolensville High placed seventh overall in the same division. Summit High’s team placed fifth overall in the Class AAA division. In the Girls division, Independence High earned sixth place for team score.

Dozens of other Williamson County Schools wrestlers earned individual medals during the tournament. Those student-athletes are listed below.

Class A-AA Results

Weight Class 106

  • Fourth: Sam Frank, Fairview High
  • Sixth: Payton Bures, Nolensville High

Weight Class 120

  • Fifth: Keegan Seaver

Weight Class 126

  • Third: Dakota Pattee, Nolensville High
  • Fifth: Jeffrey Anderson, Fairview High

Weight Class 132

  • Sixth: Riley Lippincott, Nolensville High

Weight Class 145

  • First: Riley Bennett, Fairview High

Weight Class 152

  • Fifth: Tate Crowell, Nolensville High

Weight Class 160

  • Second: Malachi Bennett, Fairview High

Weight Class 170

  • Fourth: Zach Sinner, Nolensville High

Weight Class 182

  • Second: Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High
  • Sixth: Hayden Sinner, Nolensville High

Weight Class 195

  • Third: Nathan Montpool, Nolensville High
  • Fourth: Arie Donaldson, Fairview High

Weight Class 285

  • Second: Jacob Clevenger, Fairview High

Class AAA Results

Weight Class 106

  • Third: Russell Ford, Independence High
  • Sixth: Zach Ordonez, Brentwood High

Weight Class 113

  • Sixth: Owen Gobel, Franklin High

Weight Class 120

  • Third: Jackson Masters, Summit High

Weight Class 126 

  • Sixth: Jusin Noll, SHS

Weight Class 132 

  • Sixth: Landon Desselle, Summit High

Weight Class 138

  • Fifth: Austin Noll, Summit High

Weight Class 152

  • Sixth: Finley Jameson, Summit High

Weight Class 170

  • Sixth: Luke Justice, Summit High

Weight Class 220

  • Fifth: Mitchell Lambert, Page High

Girls Results

Weight Class 103
  • Third: Rylee Lent, Independence High
  • Fifth: Nevaeh Brinson, Summit High

Weight Class 112

  • Sixth: Livia Kelingos-Spain, Fairview High

Weight Class 125

  • Second: Baylee Peterson, Independence High

Weight Class 132

  • Fourth: Erica Moore, Brentwood High

Weight Class 140

  • Third: Brooklyn Long, Independence High

