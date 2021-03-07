Fairview High Wrestler Brings Home State Championship

Fairview High’s Riley Bennett is ending his senior year with a Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class A-AA wrestling state championship.

The TSSAA wrestling state tournament took place February 24-26 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and included Class A-AA, Class AAA, and Girls divisions. Riley, who competed in the 145-pound weight class, took down Josh Parton from Pigeon Forge High to secure his title. In addition to the first place medal, Riley was also named the division’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

“Riley has been a leader in this group of young men since the first day he walked through the gym doors,” said FVHS wrestling coach James Derrick. “His peers and teammates have grown by being around Riley the last four years. He is a man of character who is always humble and respectful in and out of the arena.”

In addition to Riley’s state title, Fairview High also earned fourth place for the overall team score in the Class A-AA division. Nolensville High placed seventh overall in the same division. Summit High’s team placed fifth overall in the Class AAA division. In the Girls division, Independence High earned sixth place for team score.

Dozens of other Williamson County Schools wrestlers earned individual medals during the tournament. Those student-athletes are listed below.

Class A-AA Results