Fairview High Transitions All Students to Remote Learning Until Sept 28

Fairview High School is transitioning all students to remote learning until September 28.

There are 28 cases involving students and teachers with 36 percent of the student population and 14 percent of the teachers and staff quarantined by the Health Department, according to WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong.

“We continue to be in consultation with the Health Department as the number of self-reported positive COVID-19 cases connected to Fairview High students and staff continues to increase,” reads a statement from WCS.

Last Friday, school officials decided to transition Fairview High to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday of this week, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing. The student attendance rate at Fairview High on Friday, Sept 11th was 67%.

Students at Fairview High will continue with remote learning until Monday, September 28 when they may return to the school campus. The campus will be closed through Friday, September 25. Extra-curricular events will also be canceled during this time.

If you have a Fairview High student, who is not quarantined and you need wi-fi capability, reach out to your grade level principal or Dr. Jones.

Related: