Fairview High to Hold Cheer Clinic March 5, 2022

On Saturday, March 5, a cheer clinic will be held at Fairview High from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Because the clinic will focus on stunts and other skills, it is aimed at athletes who are already part of a cheer squad and in fifth grade or above. Universal Cheer Association (UCA) and top university instructors will lead older athletes, and the Fairview Titans Cheer Team will work with younger students.

Space is extremely limited and open to the first 100 to register. Families must register their athlete using the online form by Wednesday, March 2, and pay the $50 fee at the door. The cost includes a t-shirt, bow and drawstring bag.

Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview. For future cheerleaders who may be just starting out, additional clinics focusing on recreational skills and dancing are planned for later this spring.

