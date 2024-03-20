Fairview High Theater Presents Into the Woods

Join the Fairview High theater department as they go Into the Woods March 21-23, 2024.

Follow Cinderella, the Baker, Little Red Riding Hood and more as they learn that having their wishes granted may not give them the results they desire.

Tickets are available online and cost $15 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children aged 10 and under. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.

Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus