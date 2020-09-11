Fairview High Temporarily Transitions to Remote Learning Due to COVID-19

Fairview High is temporarily transitioning to remote learning due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing.

Friday’s attendance rate at Fairview for students was 67%, states a letter from WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong.

The Fairview High campus will be closed for the weekend and for all weekend events, including the Friday night football game. All students and teachers will transition to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday.

The closure will allow for cleaning and appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department. WCS will reevaluate the situation at the end of the day Tuesday.

