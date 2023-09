On Thursday, August 31, 2023, Fairview High student-athletes showcased their skills at a cross-country meet at Bowie Park.

Both FVHS girls and boys teams won their races. Jarden Bowman placed first in the boys meet, and Reis Lerond placed first in the girls meet.

Fairview High’s next home meet will be Tuesday, September 20, at Bowie Park.

