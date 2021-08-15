Fairview High Students Receive Teaching Scholarships

Just a few months removed from high school, two Fairview High alumni are already on the path to becoming WCS educators.

Class of 2021 graduates Lexi Statton and Abigail Carr are the recipients of the Teaching as a Profession Scholarship. Both students will receive $1,500 to help them begin their postsecondary journey. Lexi will attend Lindsey Wilson College, and Abigail will attend Nashville State Community College. To receive the scholarship, students must have a high level of interest in becoming a teacher with the hope of being a future WCS educator.

“Lexi is a natural with children,” said FVHS teacher Amy Perkerson. “She has excelled academically in the Teaching as a Profession courses, and she has shown leadership and volunteerism through her work in our childcare center, the Nest. Abigail was born to teach. She has a knowledge of child development that allows her to create meaningful and fun learning experiences, and she holds her students to high expectations. I am confident their students will flourish because they will both love, support and encourage them as they learn and grow.”

The scholarship is made possible through a grant from the State and is available to students enrolled in the district’s College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Teaching as a Profession program.

“We have to be creative in how we promote education as a profession and develop educators beginning in high school through ‘grow your own’ initiatives,” said WCS Career Coordinator and Strategic Partnership Liaison Paula Chilton. “Williamson County Schools has an excellent pool of potential teachers being educated in our high schools right now. We want to introduce teaching as a profession as early as possible to encourage and cultivate interest in the career with the goal of these students coming back. Offering these scholarships is just a small way that we can support our graduating seniors.”