Fairview High Students Graduate with Technical Certificates, Associate Degrees

Some Fairview High Class of 2025 graduates finished their time in WCS with more than just a high school degree.

More than a dozen students earned either a technical certificate or an associate’s degree from Columbia State Community College while also earning their high school diplomas.

Jayden Bowman, Caden Forshey, Jonathan Jenkins, Johnny Jones and Mia Lankford all earned their Associate Degree in Engineering Systems Technology.

Three students earned an Engineering Systems Technology Technical Certificate. Those students are Ian Hollis, Ethan Joyce and Benjamin Robbins.

Five students earned their Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Technical Certificates. Those students are Keely Alonso-Arciniega, Jacquelin Harrison-Stanley, Caleb Seay, Kailee Tuttle and Leighton Varden.

The Fairview High mechatronics program began in 2016 and gives students the opportunity to earn credit toward an associate degree while working on their high school diplomas. To date, 57 Fairview High students have graduated with an associate degree, and 57 have graduated with a technical certificate.

This is the second year that Fairview High students have graduated from the EMT dual enrollment program with Columbia State Community College. To earn their certificates, students must have completed 16 hours of EMT coursework and passed their National Registry of EMT skills test.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email