Fairview High Presents Night of January 16th

October 24, 2023 – Be part of the show at Fairview High’s upcoming production of Night of January 16th.

A jury has to decide the fate of Karen Andre during a trial in a New York courtroom. The catch? The jury members will be selected from the audience. Don’t miss your chance to take the stage.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $10 per adult and $5 per child. The dates and showtimes are listed below. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.

Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

