Fairview High JROTC Runs in Mountain Man Memorial March

A decade-long tradition at Fairview High took Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on April 20, 2024.

The Mountain Man Memorial March happens each year and aims to honor fallen service members. Thirty-seven Fairview middle and high school students, six FVHS faculty members and 50 parents and family members attended the event.

“We honored 94 fallen service members through action,” said retired 1st Sgt. Christopher Turk. “Teachers, parents and cadets demonstrated character and values that cannot be learned in the classroom. We are trying to build a community that supports, helps and cares about important issues and post-secondary success. It means the world to the students and me.”

Cadets participated in a variety of events, including a heavy military half marathon, in which they carried 35-pound packs; a light military half marathon, in which they wore a military uniform and carried a CamelBak; a 10K; and a 5K.

“This event is so important to me because I see the impact it has on people,” said FVHS JROTC Battalion Commander Olyviah Britt. “I see the healing that comes of it. It’s not only a good experience for me, but it also impacts so many people in such a positive way. That should be shared with everyone.”

While at the event, FVHS JROTC cadets also wore their “22 A Day” t-shirts to bring awareness to veteran suicide. Seventy FVHS faculty members also wore the shirt at school as cadets participated in the events.

Source: WCS

