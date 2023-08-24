Fairview High Graduate Earns American FFA Degree

A Fairview High Future Farmers of America (FFA) alumna is making school history as one of just 189 students across Tennessee who will accept their American FFA Degree at the 96th Annual National FFA Convention in November.

FVHS Class of 2022 graduate Leah Kennedy is the first Fairview High FFA member to earn the American FFA Degree. Less than one percent of all FFA members will ever receive this honor.

“Leah worked diligently in her classes and supervised agriculture experience as well as demonstrated premier leadership skills and a dedication to agriculture,” said Emma Corson, who served as Leah’s FFA adviser at Fairview High.

To earn the American FFA Degree, students must have earned their State FFA Degree, been an active member of their chapter for the past three years and have a record of satisfactory participation in chapter and State activities. Students must have completed the necessary hours in an agricultural education program and graduated from high school at least 12 months prior to the national convention at which the degree will be awarded.

There are additional requirements, including community service hours and having outstanding leadership abilities, for the degree. Those requirements can be viewed on the National FFA website.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS