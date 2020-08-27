Fairview High Cancels August 28th Football Game

By
Donna Vissman
-

Fairview High School has canceled their football game planned for Friday, August 28th.

A tweet was shared by WCS with a copy of a statement from Fairview High School’s Dr Kurt Jones.

It states, “Due to the impending threats of severe weather, travel implications for athletes and fans, and the safety of participants, Fairview High School and Ripley High School have agreed to cancel our football game on Friday, August 28th. At this time, the contest will not be rescheduled.”

Fans seeking a ticket refund should contact GoFan. If fans would like credit toward next week’s game against Cheatham County, contact GoFan.

