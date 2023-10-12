Fairview Fall Market Set to Help Fund PTO Projects

Fairview Fall Market and Craft Fair is coming to Fairview High School’s main gym on October 21, 2023. From 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. the gym will be filled with a variety of vendors and craft artists who will be selling their products. It is a great opportunity to start shopping for the holiday season.

The Fairview Athletic Committee Pumpkin Patch will also be part of the events, selling pumpkins ready for carving for Halloween or baking for Thanksgiving pie.

Food trucks will also be a part of the event, as they were at the Spring Market in March. Puff Daddy’s Barbecue and Dainty Cakes were two of the spring food trucks.

Spring vendors included lots of tasty goodies from Patricia’s Baked Goods and Becky’s Creations. Another booth last spring was Shades of Vintage.

Funds raised from this event will help the Parent Teacher’s Organization (PTO) provide funds to make the wishes and needs of teachers and staff come true. This includes providing items for the school and classrooms.

The PTO also helps to recognize the hard work of the school’s teachers and staff. And they have a Senior Squad that makes sure the graduating class is celebrated throughout the school year by having lunch together, treats, or special gifts.