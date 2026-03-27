Fairview Elementary Receives Award for Excellence

Fairview Elementary is earning recognition for its work with the community.

The school received the 2024-25 Award of Excellence for Volunteerism and Service-Learning from Volunteer Tennessee and celebrated the honor at its March 20 morning meeting.

Throughout every school year, Fairview Elementary leads and participates in various volunteer opportunities alongside its community organizations, FES Principal Dr. Michele Murray says.

“Receiving the Governor’s Award for Excellence is a tremendous honor for Fairview Elementary,” said Murray. “With the help of our community members, students, staff and families, we are helping to meet needs, spread kindness and celebrate the service and accomplishments of others.”

Fairview Elementary received a special banner commemorating their achievement at the Tennessee Conference for Volunteerism and Service Learning earlier in March.

“We are proud of the community in which we live and attend school, and we will continue our many service projects in the future,” Murray said. “Our school is committed to helping students develop a heart for volunteerism at such a young age and hope they carry it with them throughout their lives.”

Source: WCS

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