Fairview Elementary Earns Purple Star Award

Fairview Elementary is Williamson County’s first Purple Star Award recipient.

The Tennessee Purple Star Award is given to military-friendly schools that demonstrate their commitment to serving military-connected families.

Led by School Counselor Whitney Chambers-Woods, Fairview Elementary completed professional development through the Military Interstate Children’s Compace Tennesse State Council (MIC3) and hosted several events, like its reverse Veterans’ Day parade and Valentines for Veterans, to qualify for this award.

“At Fairview Elementary School, we are committed to honoring our current military students, families and community members as well as all veterans throughout the year, ” said FES Principal Michele Murray. “Our students and staff have worked diligently to complete all of the requirements for this special award.”

As part of the recognition, Fairview Elementary will display a special Tennessee Purple Star School Award certificate and a banner in the building.

Source: WCS

