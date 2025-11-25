Fairview Christmas Parade Set For December 6

The City of Fairview is ready to kick off the holiday season with its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 6, starting at 10 a.m.

Floats, festive performers, and community groups will travel a lively route from Westwood Elementary to SFEG (France Plant), filling the streets with holiday cheer, music, and sparkling lights. Families are encouraged to line the route and join in the celebration.

Community members and organizations interested in participating are encouraged to submit a parade entry form as soon as possible.

Entry forms are available by emailing Richard Ross at [email protected] or by visiting City Hall in person.

