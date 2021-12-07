Fairview Christmas Parade and New Tinsel Trail Adds More Holiday Cheer

Fairview has been making a lot of changes to their Christmas Parade over the last few years. For many years it was a daytime parade, then in 2017 it changed over to an after dark parade. Then last year it was turned into a reverse parade through Bowie Nature Park. After a lot of last minute decision making this year, the Fairview Christmas Parade will take place on December 18 as a reverse parade at Westwood Elementary School from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. It has also spawned two other events.

How the Reverse Parade Will Work

According to last year’s Williamson Source, a reverse parade is when the participants and their floats are stationary and the spectators drive by the floats and staged areas in their cars. Think of it as a drive-through Christmas Village. All participants will be given a 12×12 space (space size can be adjusted) to either place a float or design a staged area. The theme of this year’s event is “Magic and Mayhem.” An application to participate can be found on the Fairview Chamber of Commerce website.

While the parade will be static displays, the Chamber is looking for creativity from participants, including local bands. Parade participants will be allowed to hand out candy to those who are going by in a car. Santa will be found on the last “float.”

Inaugural Holiday Wonders at Bowie Nature Park

Last year, the event took place in Bowie Nature Park, but this year the park will be the home of Holiday Wonders. Holiday Wonders is a lighting display with sound and video that will also be a drive-through event. It is open now through January 9 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Inaugural Festive Fairview Tinsel Trail

Another new event that grew out of last year’s parade is the Festive Fairview Tinsel Trail. Local businesses, organizations, groups or individuals have decorated Christmas trees along a walking trail. Each tree will have a theme. The Tinsel Trail will be open from December 4 through January 2, 2022. It will be at City Hall. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be food trucks near the trail.

Reason for Parade Changes

According to mainstreetfairview.com, there are two reasons for the changes to the Christmas parade, the safety of the community with COVID-19 still keeping communities wary of events with large groups of people, and the route of the parade causing considerable traffic issues.

For more information about the parade, contact fai[email protected]