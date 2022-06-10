Fairview Board of Commissioners Approves Grove Development Zoning

Recently the Fairview Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved for a second time the zoning for the development of the Grove property which backs up to the 700-acre Bowie Nature Area. The road to that approval has been a rocky one. Serious questions have been raised about stormwater runoff, strain on infrastructure, pollution and endangering wildlife that makes the park home. Additional questions have arisen about whether the commissioners have been doing their job protecting the public when it comes to development, which led to a lawsuit. As the developer moves forward with the project, several groups are keeping a close eye on the entire process, making sure all promises regarding the development are kept.

“We aren’t fighting against the development,” said Elmer Mobley, President of the non-profit citizen’s watchdog group Loblolly Pine Alliance (LPA). “We challenged the rezoning because of the impact a densely packed neighborhood will have on Bowie Nature Park and our neighborhood, Cox Run Subdivision. We are going to continue to ask questions and monitor all of the detailed site plans when they begin to be submitted for approval. We will also be watching for permits and making sure the developer is following all city and state regulations. There is a long history of developers ignoring or skating around regulations in Fairview.”

Almost two years ago plans for what is being called “The Neighborhood at Bowie Park” were brought before the BOC. The Master Development Plan required re-zoning of the almost 125 acres of the Grove property to be used to create the subdivision from RS-40 Single-Family Low-Density Residential to RS-20 Single-Family Medium Density Residential. This would allow the community to have smaller homes built on quarter-acre lots. The original plan called for 240 homes, but community input caused that number to be cut to 180 and then again to 169 homes.

The major issue has been the increased amount of stormwater local residents fear will flow downhill into the Cox Run Subdivision and Bowie Park due to the new development. The Loblolly Pine Alliance notes on their Facebook page that, “this development will create 84,000 gallons of water per minute in a 25-year storm event. A five-minute storm would cause 420,000 gallons of water [to flow down the hill]. Residents of Cox Run have reported already suffering from flooding issues due to the increased amount of rain the area has been experiencing since 2000, and park supporters fear the runoff will damage the Perimeter Trail.

1 of 6

After the Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning plan on June 30, 2021, LPA brought a lawsuit against the city, which they won in March of 2022. The court agreed that the city board’s approval of the plan was illegal because the proposal didn’t include storm water run-off calculations.

At the May 19 meeting of the board, the developer came back with new drawings of the proposal and a complete plan for how the additional run-off will be addressed in ten different locations, including one along the border to the park that is part of a flood plain.

“Since the developer only did preliminary calculations and only submitted a draft of their stormwater control plan the week before the Board of Commissioners voted for it for the final time in May, we still have very serious concerns,” explained Mobley. “We are also concerned that the city didn’t spend much time reviewing these plans. They claimed everything was reviewed by city staff but there is no record of that. I submitted a FOIA request for all communications between city staff, commissioners and this developer but was denied because it would ‘take too much time to compile’ that information.”

The latest proposal presented by the developer shows ten outfall areas where stormwater runoff could potentially be an issue. With it, they presented their plan for how they will be addressing the issue with a number of basins on the property where the additional water will be diverted. The city manager noted at the board meeting when the zoning passed that the city engineer felt that this plan improved stormwater runoff in every direction. The plan addresses 25-, 50- and 100-year flood events.

Fairview has not been growing at a rate similar to other parts of Williamson County due to housing issues. This development, which will contain homes running up to mid-$600,000, will draw the eye of those who have so far chosen other parts of the county in which to settle. It will also provide a significant amount of much-needed taxes to the city’s coffers.

While the development is moving forward, there are more development issues on the horizon that the LPA and other groups are keeping an eye on.

“This [zoning approval] means that the developer will now begin submitting detailed development plans and applying for permits,” says the Facebook page. “Our work is really just getting started. For now, we’d like to thank everyone for the support you gave to protecting Bowie Nature Park and the homes of residents that will be affected by this development…The LPA will remain an advocate for responsible and sustainable development. If you know of issues that we can provide any support for, please reach out…[I]t will take all of us speaking out and holding developers and our city officials accountable.”