Fainting Goat Coffee Shop Opens in Franklin

The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop has expanded to Franklin.

The new Franklin location officially opened today, Monday, January 29, at 1143 Columbia Ave. Fainting Goat is in the previous Franklin Glassblowing Studio space.

In a social media post, they shared, “Close to a year ago, we announced that our expansion was coming, and now it’s definitely getting near. It’s been a very long road that has demanded a lot of patience from us. But we’ve always known that the end result was going to be worth it. See, this build-out has been an extremely complicated process. The building we’re going into has been abandoned since 2016 after a fire destroyed most of it. So the amount of work to carefully preserve the character of it, along with the risky renovations has been daunting and stressful. Here we are a year later after our first announcement, finally getting to the point where we can start sharing more updates as we can start seeing glances of the finish line.”

They stated on social media, “It was a blast having our soft opening last evening in our new café in Franklin! We loved seeing so many familiar faces of friends and family. All our new Franklin Goat team did exceptionally well!”

No official hours for the coffee shop have been shared at this time. On Monday, January 29, they will be open from 11 am – 5 pm.

The coffee shop will provide indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a new 2nd-story outdoor patio overlooking Columbia Avenue.