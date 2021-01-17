FAFSA Submission Deadline Extended for Students

High school seniors have an additional month of time to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The State has extended the deadline to complete the FAFSA and apply for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship and the Tennessee Student Assistance Award to March 1. To be eligible for these scholarships and other financial aid from the federal government, students must submit their FAFSA by the deadline.

For tutorials and help completing the FAFSA, visit the College for TN website or email [email protected]. Several virtual workshops are also available for students. To register, select the appropriate link below.