The Factory at Franklin New Owners Choose Dalton Agency to Market the Property’s Upcoming Transformation

Holladay Properties announced that Dalton Agency has been named agency of record for The Factory at Franklin (TM), which Holladay recently purchased with plans to renovate. Dalton is a full-service advertising, public relations and digital media agency with a staff of 80 professionals and offices in Nashville, Jacksonville and Atlanta.

“Dalton brought to our project a fresh perspective, significant marketing resources and a deep understanding of the Middle Tennessee market – all of which are essential to capturing the vision unfolding at The Factory,” said Allen Arender, Holladay Properties senior vice president of development and head of its Nashville office. “We are creating something new and exciting at the Factory. We needed a marketing partner that could keep up – and help lead.”

Though plans are still in development, Arender said that Holladay Properties sees The Factory as an opportunity to create a shopping, dining, entertaining and working environment unlike anything in Middle Tennessee, or throughout the larger region.

“Because it is a complex of 10 industrial buildings that rose over the plant’s 92-year history, when you step back and look at the bones of the buildings and the maze of alleys and passages between, you see that, structurally, it evolved into a kind of little city. We are thinking that our best approach is to help this community emerge through careful, respectful renovations and carefully curating the mix of brands in retail and dining,” Arender said. “Dalton Agency will be a valuable partner in helping us shape and communicate this vision.”

Jeff Bradford, president of Dalton’s Nashville office, said the agency is taking an integrated approach to the branding and marketing of the new Factory, combining public relations and social media with a multi-channel digital media campaign. Currently, the agency is focused on crafting the visual and conceptual brand for the development.

“It is always exciting to work with people who get the ‘vision thing’ and we are thrilled to be working with Holladay Properties on this monumental project,” Bradford said. “Our agency has seen Allen and his team, including development partner Ronnie Wenzler of Cushman & Wakefield, bring about magnificent transformations of several other historic properties. The Factory is a once-in-a-lifetime canvas for their creativity. We look forward to helping bring this new community to life.”

About Holladay Properties

Holladay Properties is a full-scale land development, design/build, and fully integrated real estate company, as well as one of the largest medical office management firms in the country with over 30 offices throughout the eastern half of the United States. Holladay has developed over 20 million square feet of commercial space valued at over $2 billion, and actively manages more than 10.6 million square feet of office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and healthcare space. To find out more, visit www.HolladayProperties.com.

About Dalton Agency

With offices in Nashville, Jacksonville and Atlanta, Dalton Agency is a full-service advertising, public relations and digital media agency. Its staff of more than 80 professionals offers clients skills across all marketing disciplines and tactics – including content creation, digital marketing, social media, branding, video, market research, data analytics and in-house media strategy and execution. In Nashville, the award-winning Dalton Agency merges the PR reputation and capabilities of the Bradford Group – which with it merged in March 2020 – with the technological expertise and imagination of its integrated marketing team. Notable clients include Duke Energy, New York Life, First Horizon Bank, Gaylord Opryland, Change Healthcare and the Bronx Zoo. daltonagency.com