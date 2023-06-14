Factory District Community Open House is This Month

Franklin— Community Outreach for the Envision Franklin Update will continue this month. The purpose of the meeting will be to share the draft recommendations of the Factory District Design Concept and the proposed streetscape improvements to Liberty Pike between Franklin Road and the railroad tracks.

The community feedback received will help shape the final recommendations that will be incorporated into the Envision Franklin update, which will adjust and add details to the City’s land use plan to better fit Franklin today.

The community meeting will take place inside Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37067 on June 26, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM.

The format will be open house style so the community can come and go between 5:00 and 7:00 PM. The consultant team, Rundell Ernstberger and Associates (REA), and the City of Franklin Planning and Sustainability Department will facilitate the meeting.

To stay updated on the process, please visit the project webpage, www.franklintn.gov/envisionfranklinupdate or contact Teresa Anderson at Teresa.Anderson@franklintn.gov or 615-550-6794.